This includes a vast chunk of Western European and South American nations. Furthermore, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, as reported in another …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Haven El Salvador Is Offering 5000 ‘Free Passports’ Says Nayib Bukele: ‘Will Facilitate Their Relocation By Ensuring 0% Taxes’ - April 7, 2024
- Bitcoin ‘has room to run’ and trade half the value of gold: SkyBridge CEO - April 7, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Surge Just Beginning, Says Anthony Scaramucci Amid ETF Boom - April 7, 2024