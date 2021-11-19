Bitcoin fell to a one-month low on Friday and was headed for its worst week in six months as traders have booked profits from a long rally and been spooked by an expectation that creditors of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in six months - November 19, 2021
- Bitcoin Falls Almost 20% Since Record as Crypto Bulls Retreat - November 19, 2021
- Bitcoin: CO2 Emissions From An Investor Perspective And How To Compensate Them - November 19, 2021