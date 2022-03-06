Bitcoin headed lower into the weekly close on March 6 with geopolitical tensions and associated macro weakness firmly in focus.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin heading to 36K, analysis says amid warning global stocks ‘look expensive’ - March 6, 2022
- ‘A Bigger Earthquake Than SWIFT’—What The Russia PayPal, Visa And Mastercard Ban Means For Bitcoin And Crypto Amid Extreme Price Swings - March 6, 2022
- What Australian Businesses Accept Bitcoin? - March 6, 2022