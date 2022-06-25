Bitcoin heading to zero, says China state media amid global crypto downturn
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-25
Chinese state-run newspaper The Economic Daily earlier justified China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading by taking examples of the collapse of stablecoins terraUSD and luna whose value reached zero.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)