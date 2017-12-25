A bitcoin was worth $14,090 at 9.15 a.m. GMT on Christmas day. The cryptocurrency has had an extraordinarily volatile time recently. Its value has fallen sharply over the past week, and has been declining more modestly since. The price of bitcoin was …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Investment Trust’s Irrational Premium Could Last a Long Time - December 25, 2017
- Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange - December 25, 2017
- Bitcoin heads into Christmas on a slump - December 25, 2017