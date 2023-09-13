The price of bitcoin bounced Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous day that were driven by fears of FTX liquidations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Statham couple scammed and told ‘no refund’ after they deposit $28,000 in bitcoin machine - September 13, 2023
- Bitcoin, helped by a possible short squeeze, rebounds from Monday’s FTX-suspected slide - September 13, 2023
- Coinbase to integrate Bitcoin Lightning network: CEO Brian Armstrong - September 13, 2023