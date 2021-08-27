Bitcoin Helped Tank El Salvador Bonds. Now They’re Rising Back.

The crypto-crazed crowd is a big fan of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, a fellow traveler who is making Bitcoin an official currency of his nation. The bond market has started warming up, too. El …
