Even climate scientist Andrew Dessler admitted on “What Bitcoin Did” that wind and solar can’t survive without a reliable baseload like coal or natural gas. If it can’t stand alone, I don’t want it.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Helps Us Overcome Probability-Based Energy Systems - July 29, 2022
- Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal - July 29, 2022
- Tokens Past: The Civil War, Cryptocurrencies, And Bitcoin – This Time Isn’t Different - July 29, 2022