Bitcoin was trading 2.4% higher Monday morning. The price was around $62,130 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $4,335 (+1.71%) 27.4 cents (3.95%) per coin, respectively, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin higher Monday morning after October rally in cryptocurrency market - November 1, 2021
- How MyBTCNigeria is helping Nigerians easily use Bitcoin with its just-launched bitcoin wallet - November 1, 2021
- Latinx communities continue to rise above Bitcoin adoption obstacles - November 1, 2021