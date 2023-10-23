A Bitcoin rally fueled by optimism about fresh demand from exchange-traded funds may have further to run if history is any guide.The largest digital asset posted a 9.8% jump in the seven days through …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin History Supports Bulls After 10% Weekly Jump on ETF Speculation - October 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Breaches Halfway Mark To $31,000 – How High Can BTC Go This Week? - October 23, 2023
- Saylor’s MicroStrategy Hits $18M Jackpot As Bitcoin Reaches $30K Levels, But Could A Bet On Ethereum Have Been The Bigger Win? - October 23, 2023