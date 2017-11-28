At this point, anyone pretending to know what the ceiling is on Bitcoin should be considered no more reliable than a palm reader. On Tuesday, the trading price of the most prominent cryptocurrency hit $10,000 for the first time. And that nice round number …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Japan’s BitFlyer Launches Bitcoin Exchange in US Market - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Hits $10,000 Because Ceilings Are Just a Construct, Man - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Clears $10,000, But Several Crypto Stocks Tumble - November 28, 2017