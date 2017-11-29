Bitcoin hits $11,000 mark, shows no signs of slowing

Bitcoin prices touched a new high of $11,300 on Wednesday less than a day after topping $10,000 despite concerns about the cryptocurrency’s security and investor fears of a bubble. The virtual currency has increased in value by a factor of 10 in 2017, but …
