Bitcoin hits $6,000, making its creator even more insanely rich

Last month, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin “a fraud.” But investors in the cryptocurrency don’t seem all that convinced. Bitcoin’s value surged Friday above $6,000 for the first time, according to CoinDesk, keeping up the cryptocurrency’s …
