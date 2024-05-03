Bitcoin will likely trade in a range between $60,000 and $70,000 through the next few months, the former BitMEX CEO said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hits $62K as Cryptos Bounce; Correction Likely Over But Expect a ‘Slow Grind Higher,’ Arthur Hayes Says - May 3, 2024
- After the Halving, Could These Under-the-Radar Bitcoin Mining Stocks Have a New Multimillion-Dollar Market Opportunity in Artificial Intelligence? - May 3, 2024
- Why Bitcoin Spiked Above $62,000 Following The April Jobs Report - May 3, 2024