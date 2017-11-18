Bitcoin Hits $8,000 As Lightning Tests Cross-Chain Swaps

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase just announced a new option for institutional investors to securely store digital assets with Coinbase Custody. This will allow more hedge funds and family offices to safely and lawfully work with cryptocurrency.
