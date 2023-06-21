Bitcoin climbed to the highest level since early May, buoyed by crypto initiatives involving major players from the traditional financial sector.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hits a Six-Week High as Financial Titans Step Up Crypto Initiatives - June 20, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Its Eyes on $30K Amid Steadfast Institutional Interest - June 20, 2023
- Fundstrat’s Tom Lee names 3 trades investors should get into right now — and bitcoin’s one of them - June 20, 2023