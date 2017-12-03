Bitcoin hits all-time high above $11,700 as recovery accelerates

In a massive rebound from a 20 percent plunge last week, bitcoin surged Sunday to a record high above $11,700. The digital currency hit an all-time high of $11,773.83, up 8 percent on the day, according to CoinDesk. That’s 30.5 percent, or nearly $2,753 …
