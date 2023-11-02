Bitcoin hit another 17-month high on Thursday, nearing $36,000 with growing hopes that the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding the cryptocurrency will trigger demand and that the Federal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Retakes $35K As MicroStrategy Adds To Holdings And This New BTC Alternative Prepares To Ride The Next Bitcoin Bull Run - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin hits another 17-month high - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Rallies After Fed’s Rate Call - November 2, 2023