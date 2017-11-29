Bitcoin Hits (Another) High: Now Bigger Than Disney, Comcast, General Electric

Sorry, Pepsi. It looks like bitcoin is the taste of a new generation. The granddaddy cryptocurrency continues to reach new all-time highs seemingly on an hourly basis, pushing past $11,000 on Wednesday morning — shortly after passing the $10,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin plunges 18% after topping $11,000 in extremely volatile trading - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin ‘Odds-On’ To Be Accepted By McDonald’s At End Of 2018, But Could It Break $20,000? - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin has been a staggering investment. Is a crash coming? - November 29, 2017