NEW YORK (Reuters) – Virtual currency bitcoin hit another all-time peak on Tuesday, two days after the launch of the first ever bitcoin futures on a U.S. exchange and ahead of the start of another futures contract next week, as investors grew optimistic …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One of the World’s Biggest Bitcoin Markets Is Holding an Emergency Meeting on Cryptocurrency - December 12, 2017
- Bitcoin ‘Sect’ Stuns Online Broker With 50-Fold Jump - December 12, 2017
- Bitcoin hits another record high in march towards $20,000 - December 12, 2017