Bitcoin reached an almost four-week low, with the largest cryptocurrency continuing to lose momentum since breaking above $US30,000 earlier this month for the first time since June. The original …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits four-week low as $US25,000 becomes the focus - April 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Drops To $27,400 – Where Is The Bottom Of This Dip? - April 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, April 24: BTC Price Struggles above the $27K Support - April 25, 2023