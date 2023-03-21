Bitcoin has soared to a nine-month high of £23,000, as fears of a banking crisis drove investors to the so-called “digital gold”. The number of new Bitcoin trades by British investors jumped 87pc last …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Soars Again After US Banks Fail, Reaches Highest Mark In 8 Months - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin hits nine-month high amid global banking fears - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Price Rally Driven by Americans’ Safe Haven Bid: Matrixport - March 21, 2023