Bitcoin hits record high after developers call off plans to split digital currency

Bitcoin was scheduled to upgrade around Nov. 16 following a proposal called SegWit2x, which would have split the digital currency in two. However, more and more major bitcoin developers dropped their support for the upgrade in the last few months.
