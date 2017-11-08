NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit a record high just shy of $8,000 on Wednesday after a coalition of developers and investors suspended a software upgrade planned for next Thursday that could have split the digital currency in two. In an email on …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Corbat Sees Governments Issuing Digital Currencies After Bitcoin - November 8, 2017
- Bitcoin hits record high after developers suspend plans to ‘fork’ currency - November 8, 2017
- The Bitcoin Bubble: A $6,000 Pokémon Card - November 8, 2017