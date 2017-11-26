Bitcoin Hits Record Of Over $9,400 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

MI The price of bitcoin, the scorching-hot cryptocurrency, soared above $9,000 a coin for the first time on Saturday night. Bitcoin was trading up 7.30% against the US dollar at an all-time high of $9,412 a coin at 1:43 p.m. ET. Bitcoin’s impressive march …
