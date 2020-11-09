Bitcoin Hits Technical Hurdle After Failing to Breach $16,000

Bitcoin is being left behind in the risk-on rally sweeping through global markets in the wake of news that a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most promising results yet.
