Bitcoin topped $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, as it continues a rally that has seen the digital currency climb more than 700% from a March 12 closing low. Increased demand from institutional …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time - January 7, 2021
- Bitcoin HITS USD 40,000 for first time; But what is the OUTLOOK? Know here! - January 7, 2021
- Why Is Bitcoin Going Up, and Will It Crash Soon? What’s Next as Price Doubles to $40K - January 7, 2021