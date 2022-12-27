Bitcoin is beating records this Christmas as sub-$17,000 price action sparks unrivaled pain for hodlers. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that both short-term and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hodlers sit on record 8M BTC in unrealized loss, data shows - December 27, 2022
- Santa fails to show up for Bitcoin as BTC volatility hits record lows - December 27, 2022
- TFL CEO Kwon Reportedly Cashes Out Bitcoin In Serbia From LFG Wallet Funds - December 27, 2022