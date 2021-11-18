Bitcoin ( BTC) investors who bought at 2017 all-time highs and above have still not sold, data suggests. According to the HODL Waves metric, coins which last moved in the past six to twelve months now …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is evolving into a global payment network, says crypto exchange OKCoin - November 18, 2021
- Bitcoin holders who bought at $20K refuse to sell BTC at all-time highs — latest data - November 18, 2021
- Bitrefill Enables Salvadorans to Pay Many of Their Bills With Bitcoin - November 18, 2021