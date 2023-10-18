The price of bitcoin (BTC) is little changed on Wednesday at $28,300 despite roughly 1% declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as interest rates carve out fresh new post-global financial crisis highs. Socking the stock market indices is a new leg up in interest rates.
