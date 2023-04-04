Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were little changed Tuesday, with momentum from a recent rally in digital assets fading amid renewed fears around Federal Reserve monetary policy. Crypto bulls may …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Holds Above $28,000. Crypto Bulls ‘Might Have Been a Little Too Confident.’ - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin price bounces after CZ arrest rumors as traders eye $30K next - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin holding a steady course above $28k - April 4, 2023