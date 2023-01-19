Bitcoin. The first month of 2023 has given good hopes to crypto investors as Bitcoin reached the $22,000 level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Holds Fast Below $22,000 Level – What Will It Take To Surge? - January 19, 2023
- First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K - January 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Snaps Longest Winning Streak Since Early Days of Crypto - January 18, 2023