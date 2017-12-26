Bitcoin holds overnight gains after last week’s rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin held its overnight gains in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rebounded on light trading volume from its worst week since 2013. At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the digital currency was …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bubble Probably Has Much Farther To Go: Thiruvadanthai - December 26, 2017
- Bitcoin bubble inflates again after pre-Christmas rout - December 26, 2017
- The next few weeks will be crucial for Bitcoin - December 26, 2017