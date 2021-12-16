Bitcoin was trading little changed after the Bank of England’s surprise decision to raise interest rates by 15 basis points to 0.25%. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is changing hands near …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $49K as BOE Hikes Interest Rate; ECB Decision to Come - December 16, 2021
- As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise After Fed Ramps up Tapering, Here’s What 5 Analysts Are Saying - December 16, 2021
- ‘Biggest Bubble Ever’—Serious Crypto Warning Issued As The Fed Boosts The Price Of Bitcoin And Ethereum - December 16, 2021