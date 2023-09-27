Bitcoin rose to $26,820 on Wednesday, trading in the opposite direction to stocks as the Dollar Index hit a 10-month high. An easing for the DXY could see Bitcoin price strengthen above the $26k base.
Bitcoin News Editor
