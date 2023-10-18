Bitcoin climbed another 1.6% higher to $28,366.08, continuing the momentum seen since Sunday. After flat-lining at just under $27,000 from the tail end of last week, the price of the number-one cryptocurrency has been hovering just below $29,000 for the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hovers as ETF anticipation grows - October 18, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF approvals to drive $1T crypto market surge: CryptoQuant - October 18, 2023
- Jason Pizzino: Bitcoin bull phase begins; Trust Wallet Token & InQubeta likely October’s top altcoins - October 18, 2023