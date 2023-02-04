CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hovers near $24,000, and judge dismisses lawsuit against Coinbase: CNBC Crypto World - February 4, 2023
- Reduced To Penny Stocks In 2022, Public Bitcoin Miners Are Primed To Come Back - February 4, 2023
- ‘The New Nasdaq’—Coinbase Backer Issues Huge 4,200% Price Prediction After 2023 Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Boom - February 4, 2023