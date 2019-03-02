Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting minor to average losses, as Bitcoin hovers near the $3,850 mark. At press time, Bitcoin is down little over half of a percent on the day, trading …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hovers Over $3,850 as Most Top Cryptos See Losses - March 2, 2019
- Radar Releases One-Stop Onramp for Bitcoin’s Lightning Network - March 2, 2019
- Michigan man is bitcoin millionaire: Why he stays invested - March 2, 2019