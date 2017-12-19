A mantra among cryptocurrency investors is “HODL.” The phrase originated in a December 2013 post on the Bitcoin Forum message board by an admittedly less-than-sober investor attempting to announce his plans to “hold” on to his Bitcoin in the wake …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Holiday Shopping With Bitcoin? Good Luck With That! - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin: If Not HODLing, Consider Donating - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin Risks Bearish Price Reversal as Altcoins Surge - December 19, 2017