The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates there’s buying interest among investors and, with a reading of 0.5, places bitcoin in a so-called green …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate - September 5, 2022
- Poolin, One of the World’s Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Acknowledges Liquidity Issues - September 5, 2022
- Ripples of Bitcoin adoption at Biarritz’s Surfin Bitcoin Conference in France - September 5, 2022