Bitcoin at an all-time high in 2021: one coin is worth $36,000 Bitcoin, the big champion among the different cryptocurrencies, went into 2020 with a value of $7,000 to $7,500. By the fall of 2020, the …
Read Full Story
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Plunges to $30.3K as Options Traders Bet on Sub-$800 Ether - January 11, 2021
- Bitcoin in free fall: Read all about cryptocurrencies - January 11, 2021
- How Monetary Policy And Dollar Devaluation Are Driving Institutional Interest In Bitcoin - January 11, 2021