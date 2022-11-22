Dick Durbin, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith on Monday intensified the pressure on Fidelity Investments to reconsider its decision to allow employers to offer bitcoin exposure to 401(k) plan …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin in your 401(k)?Senators intensify pressure on Fidelity to reconsider crypto in retirement plans - November 21, 2022
- Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy - November 21, 2022
- After the FTX crash, some urge for a return to bitcoin’s decentralized beginnings to safeguard financial assets - November 21, 2022