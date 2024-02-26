A ratio related to bitcoin futures and the volatility of options has more than doubled this year, signaling outsized levels of leverage and speculation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Indicator Suggests Potential for Leverage Washout - February 26, 2024
- ‘Pre-halving top’ due soon? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - February 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Surges Past $51k, As Nvidia’s Earnings BoostAI Tokens, Revitalizing The Crypto Market Revitalized - February 26, 2024