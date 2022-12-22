Crypto winter be damned — bitcoin and ethereum investors are still laser-focused on an industry in free-fall being rocked by bankruptcies. At least that’s what at least one Yahoo Finance in-house metric is revealing as investors continue to check in on beaten-down crypto prices at a high rate as 2022 draws to a close.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin interest surged in 2022 as ‘crypto winter’ arrived: Morning Brief - December 22, 2022
- British Columbia Suspends New Connections for Bitcoin Miners - December 22, 2022
- CoinCorner Partners With Pouch To Bring Instant Remittance Payments To The Philippines Utilizing Bitcoin’s Lightning Network - December 22, 2022