What’s more, this situation is expected to worsen for the Fed, according to Reuters. But for risk assets like Bitcoin (BTC), this may actually be a blessing in disguise. The primary reason behind this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin investors are bullish on the US Fed’s $100B loss - September 18, 2023
- The Price Of Bitcoin Is All Over The Place Monday: What’s Going On? - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Bull Run Predicted Post-April 2024, Says Analyst Planb - September 18, 2023