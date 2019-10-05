Bitcoin prices have more than doubled in 2019, far outpacing the 31 percent return for U.S. tech stocks, which Goldman Sachs deems the best-performing asset class year-to-date. Outsize returns could …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is 2019’s Best-Performing Asset, Even After Recent Price Downturn - October 5, 2019
- Tone Vays: Ethereum Is Useless — Bitcoin Price Could Hit $100K in 2023 - October 5, 2019
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Made A Serious Bitcoin Rival Warning - October 5, 2019