Bitcoin is a commodity, not a currency, Allianz’s Mohamed El-Erian says

Bitcoin has attracted a lot of interest, but it has not achieved the kind of stability a currency should, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian said That makes the cryptocurrency more of a commodity than a currency, he added Bitcoin, despite the …
