“I actually have been a critic of bitcoin for reasons like – my principal reason – well, guess what, it’s not even good for money laundering,” Taleb said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is a cult, offers no refuge, and doesn’t help even ‘the bad guys’, ‘Black Swan’ author Nassim Taleb says - June 9, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) supply flows East as the West faces intensified regulatory stress - June 9, 2023
- Family Of Missing ‘Bitcoin Millionaire’ Say They Have Been ‘Kept In Dark’ After He Was Found Dead - June 9, 2023