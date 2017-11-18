Las Vegas Gunman Died Without A Will. Who Gets His $5M? Some investors in cryptocurrency are now moving their money from bitcoin to bitcoin cash, ethereum, and other alternatives. Max Keiser, the host of RT’s financial program ‘Keiser Report,’ advises …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Bitcoin is a gift from God to help humanity sort out mess it has made with its money’ – Max Keiser - November 18, 2017
- Ron Paul is now selling your grandparents Bitcoin on Fox News - November 18, 2017
- Bitcoin Hits $8,000 As Lightning Tests Cross-Chain Swaps - November 18, 2017