If you were a rich Chinese person and you heard about this outbreak, what would you do? You would consider packing the family off for a bit of a holiday, and the best way to go is to grab some bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is A Leading Indicator Of The Coronavirus Outbreak - January 27, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of flag structure - January 27, 2020
- TradeStation Securities Now Supports Trading of Options on Bitcoin Futures from CME Group, Inc. and Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) from ICE - January 27, 2020